Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.54 and last traded at C$29.66, approximately 7,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.05.

