Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.16 ($50.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.41. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

