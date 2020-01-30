Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 979,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit