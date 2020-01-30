Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 979,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

