Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,880 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for about 1.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.84. The company had a trading volume of 154,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,497. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.15 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

