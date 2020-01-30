Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.80

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 43436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBDRY. ValuEngine cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

