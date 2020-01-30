IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBKC. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.14.

NASDAQ IBKC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 156,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,506,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,868,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

