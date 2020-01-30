Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

