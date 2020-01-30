IBM’s (IBM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura lowered their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in IBM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

