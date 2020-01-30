ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $49,330.76 in Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,324. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.