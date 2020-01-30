Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.15–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5-83.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.07 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.12 EPS.

INVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

Get Identiv alerts:

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 37,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.