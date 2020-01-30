Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its FY 2019
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.15–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5-83.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.07 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.12 EPS.

INVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 37,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Earnings History and Estimates for Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit