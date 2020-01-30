IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $6.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.92. 864,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

