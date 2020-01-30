IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

IDXX traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $279.26. 17,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,090. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

