IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of IES stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. The company has a market cap of $571.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. IES has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Article: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.