IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IES stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. The company has a market cap of $571.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. IES has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in IES by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IES by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

