IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,944 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,631 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $5,722,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at $300,640.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,338 shares of company stock worth $8,334,639 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

