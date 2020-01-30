Ignis (IGNIS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $21.70 million and $2.18 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, STEX, Bittrex, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.