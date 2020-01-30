Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.69

Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 411859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley upgraded Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Iheartmedia alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $948.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million.

Iheartmedia Company Profile (NYSE:IHRT)

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.