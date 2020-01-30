Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.69

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 411859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley upgraded Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $948.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million.

Iheartmedia Company Profile (NYSE:IHRT)

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit