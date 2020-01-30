IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

