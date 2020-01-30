Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.63.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 2,480,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $98.66 and a 52 week high of $138.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

