Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.49. 512,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 295.73, a current ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at $23,880,132.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.