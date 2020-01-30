Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Trading Up 0.8%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.50, approximately 4,759 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 150.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

