Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider David Kidd bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,725 ($27,262.56).

Shares of LON BGFD opened at GBX 815 ($10.72) on Thursday. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 845 ($11.12). The firm has a market cap of $753.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 816.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 813.30.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

