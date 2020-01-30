Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 12,190 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74.
- On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.
Shares of AQUA stock remained flat at $$20.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 672,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,039. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.88 and a beta of 1.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
