Insolar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Bithumb, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Coinrail and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

