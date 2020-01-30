Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

LULU opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average of $206.77. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

