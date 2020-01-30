Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $274,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.57 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $148.30 and a 1-year high of $225.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.80. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

