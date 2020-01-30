Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 5,803,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

