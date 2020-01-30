Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after acquiring an additional 496,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

