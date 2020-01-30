Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (LON:MED) were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), approximately 28,568 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 13,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of $23.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.01.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes intelligent ultrasound software and simulation platforms for training of medical professionals worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Simulation and Clinical. The company offers ScanTrainer, an ultrasound skill training stimulator that offers curriculum-based teaching using real patient scans with haptic feedback, real-time assisted guidance, and comprehensive metric-based assessment in one system; HeartWorks, an anatomically correct, virtual, and beating 3D heart that is unrivalled in the teaching of cardiac anatomy and manikin-based simulation in echocardiography; and BodyWorks, an ultra-realistic female patient simulator designed for interactive point of care ultrasound scenario training, as well as ORISM Bronchoscopy Simulator, an operating room simulation equipment that provides training for common diagnostic procedure.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.