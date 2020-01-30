International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up previously from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 792 ($10.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 572.40 ($7.53). The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 628.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

