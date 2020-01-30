International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 106226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

