Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 145,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.25. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intevac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

