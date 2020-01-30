Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 145,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.25. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intevac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Earnings History for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit