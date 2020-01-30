INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Stake Raised by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter.

IHIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

In other INVESCO HIGH IN/COM news, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 22,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $237,610.95. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 19,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $211,563.40.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

