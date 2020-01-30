Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,388,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323,342. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $162.89 and a 1 year high of $225.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

