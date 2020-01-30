Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.22, 16,017 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 5,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

