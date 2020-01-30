Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stake Lessened by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17,318.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3152 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.