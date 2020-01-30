Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Celsius (CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

1/8/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

1/7/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 138,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,344. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $385.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Get Celsius Holdings Inc alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 3.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.