Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,830. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

