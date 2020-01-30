IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00006880 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. IQeon has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $5,780.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

