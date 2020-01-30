IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

IRIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 29,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

