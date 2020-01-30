iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $108.82. 22,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,621. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

