iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 67,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 361,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 35,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 69,423.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

