iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,370,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,488,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

