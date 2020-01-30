iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 5,082,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,488,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.