iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.93

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.93 and last traded at $115.75, with a volume of 871184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.