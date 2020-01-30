iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.0% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,152,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.43. 22,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $157.93 and a 1 year high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

