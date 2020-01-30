Istar Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $703,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,331,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,507,498.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.52 per share, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

Shares of SAFE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 122,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,752. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.