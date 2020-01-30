Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 797,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of ITRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.98. 166,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,618. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
