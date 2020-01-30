Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 797,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.98. 166,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,618. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Itron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

