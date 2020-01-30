Iungo Reaches Market Cap of $41,805.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Iungo has a total market cap of $41,805.00 and $80.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.