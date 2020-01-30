J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON JDW traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,546 ($20.34). The stock had a trading volume of 62,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,625.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,550.24. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

