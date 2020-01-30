James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.36

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $21.46. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 303 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHX. Bank of America raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

